BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A political watchdog organization has accused the dormant congressional campaign of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of skirting contribution laws when it sold a motor home to a friend of Zinke at a steep discount.
The Campaign Legal Center complaint was filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission.
It also accused Zinke’s campaign of failing to report the identity of contributors.
In August, The Associated Press reported the campaign bought the 2004 motor home from Zinke’s wife for $59,000 and sold it a year later to a Zinke friend in the Montana Legislature for $25,000.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
The complaint says the campaign either overpaid Zinke’s wife or gave a sweetheart deal to the buyer, state Sen. Edward Buttrey.
Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift did not immediately return messages seeking comment.