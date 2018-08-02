UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The international chemical weapons watchdog says there are still gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies in Syria’s declaration of its chemical weapons, and the number of issues needing a response has increased.

The latest report from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was discussed behind closed doors Thursday by the U.N. Security Council. The report said the Syrian government has remained engaged with the OPCW, but the information it has provided has not resolved the issues.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a letter transmitting the report to the council that all open issues in the declaration must be resolved. He strongly encouraged the Syrian government to do so.

Syria has been accused repeatedly of using chemical weapons in the seven-year civil war, which it denies.