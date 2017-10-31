COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.
The Ohio Inspector General said Tuesday the inmate concealed a second hard drive inside his computer at Richland Correctional Institution.
An investigation found the inmate installed more than a dozen software programs and used a memory device in violation of prison policies.
The report also says pornographic films were found on the inmate’s hard drive. A history of internet searches for pornography was found on the computer of the teacher the inmate was an assistant to.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says it followed the report’s recommendations, including disabling computer entry ports and requiring frequent password changes.