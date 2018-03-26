ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of government watchdog groups is urging New York state lawmakers to create a so-called “database of deals” listing state subsidies to specific businesses.

The organizations Reinvent Albany, the Citizens Budget Commission, the Fiscal Policy Institute and the League of Women Voters New York State outlined their proposal Monday at the state Capitol.

The database would be intended to give the public an easy way to see how their tax dollars are being used for economic development.

Supporters want the database to be approved as part of the state budget. Lawmakers hope to pass a new budget by April 1.