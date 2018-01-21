JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private company is not meeting all the obligations under a food service contract with Mississippi prisons.

That is the finding of a legislative watchdog group that looked at the work provided by Aramark. Since in July 2016, the company has done food preparation and delivery for 22 prisons and regional jails in the state.

In a report dated Dec. 18 and publicly released last week, the legislative PEER Committee said the company has fallen short of staffing obligations and has not provided the type of training specified under the state contract.

The report also found that the Mississippi Department of Corrections could save money by participating in a USDA food distribution program, which it hasn’t done since 2006.

PEER is the Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review.