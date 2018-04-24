AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative watchdog in Maine says it needs more time to probe the state’s response in the cases of two girls who recently died following abuse.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability aims to produce a “rapid response” report on the handling of the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, who died in February in Stockton Springs, and another girl, 4-year-old Kendall Chick, who died in December in Wiscasset.

The watchdog’s director Beth Ashcroft says the office will release its report May 24, instead of early May as originally proposed.

The office is also planning to issue a more expansive report on Maine’s child welfare system following the “rapid response” report.

The Government Oversight Committee has approved subpoenas to Bangor and Searsport schools and the Maine Department of Education.