CAIRO (AP) — An international watchdog is accusing Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, of committing “serious abuses” — including “taking hostages, torture and enforced disappearances” — against people they hold in detention.
Human Rights Watch said Tuesday it documented “16 cases in which Houthi authorities held people unlawfully, in large part to extort money from relatives or to exchange them for people held by opposing forces.”
It urges the rebels to “stop taking hostages, free everyone arbitrarily detained, end torture and enforced disappearances, and punish those responsible for abuses.”
Sarah Leah Whitson of HRW says some Houthi officials “are exploiting their power to turn a profit through detention, torture, and murder.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Yemen’s civil war, which started in March 2015, pits Iran-backed Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition backing the country’s internationally recognized government.