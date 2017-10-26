COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say untreated wastewater has spilled into a creek that drains into the Missouri River at Council Bluffs in western Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says Council Bluffs officials reported Wednesday that an estimated 360,000 gallons (1.36 million liters) of wastewater discharged into Indian Creek during maintenance work on a sewer main. The creek empties into the river near Gifford Road in Council Bluffs.

The city workers stopped the discharge, made repairs and collected water samples from the creek and river.

The department recommends that children and pets are kept away from the area for the next 24 to 48 hours.