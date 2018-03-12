REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Contractors working on a controversial wastewater project off Delaware’s coast have abandoned a 700-foot-long (213-meter) hole and the steel casing stuck inside.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Manson Construction Company stopped work on the hole off Deauville Beach last month and began drilling a hole for the Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall project just 10 feet (3 meters) south.

Kelvin George with project overseer and engineering company GHD says there’s no proof to Manson’s claim that they hit “cobble” while pushing steel casing though the hole, derailing and damaging the sectional casing. University of Delaware School of Marine Science and Policy Professor William Ullman says it’s unusual to encounter cobble off Delaware’s coast, and that an engineering survey didn’t find potential problems.

Manson didn’t return the newspaper’s requests for comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com