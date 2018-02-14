BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works estimates that approximately 5.7 million gallons of wastewater mixed with rainwater overflowed into the Jones Falls.

A department news release says the gallons of wastewater mixed with rainwater overflowed into the Jones Falls on Sunday, and 36,000 gallons overflowed into the Western Run.

The Baltimore Sun reports that such releases happen every time it rains heavily in the city: precipitation enters the sewer mains through cracks and breaks, overwhelming it.

Structured overflows were designed as part of Baltimore’s sewer system more than 100 years ago.

According to the department, they’re being eliminated as part of the city’s $2 billion consent decree sewer rehabilitation work.