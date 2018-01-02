DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla woman died when her snowmobile crashed into a tree north of Delta Junction.

Alaska State Troopers say 30-year-old Breanna Klann died Sunday night on Volkmar Lake.

Troopers took a call on the crash at 11:30 p.m.

Klann was operating the snowmobile near a cabin when she lost control and struck the tree.

Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.