WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 33-year-old woman died when she was struck as she walked along a rural Wasilla road.
Alaska State Troopers say Tammy Mclinn of Wasilla died in the hit-and-run crash.
A witness just before 9:30 a.m. Monday called 911 to report finding a woman dead along Vine Road southwest of the Wasilla Airport.
Troopers identified Mclinn from previous contacts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
- Border clash leaves caravan migrants dejected, worried VIEW
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort lied, broke plea agreement
Investigators say she apparently was struck by a 1990s model Chevrolet truck or sport utility vehicle.
Troopers are encouraging people to call if they have knowledge of the crash.