PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla teenager died after his canoe flipped in a lake outside Palmer.
Alaska State Troopers say the body of 19-year-old Bryce Adams was recovered shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Troopers just before 2 a.m. took a call that a man was screaming for help on an island in Finger Lake.
Responding troopers learned a canoe carrying two people had capsized.
One boater swam to the island and the second disappeared.
Emergency responders launched an unsuccessful search.
Troopers say neither boater wore a life jacket and alcohol may have been a factor in the capsizing.