ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla teenager died after falling in Hatcher Pass.
Alaska State Troopers say the body of 18-year-old Zachary Campbell was recovered.
Trooper early Friday night received a report of a hiker missing in the area of Skyscraper Ridge at the pass.
Troopers launched a search with help from Matanuska-Susitna Borough emergency services personnel.
Searchers found Campbell’s body and investigators concluded he fell from a high position on the ridgeline.
An autopsy was scheduled.