ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Wasilla police.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports police at 4:30 a.m. Thursday responded to a domestic violence call at a home and heard a disturbance inside.

Officers entered the home and were confronted by suspect who was armed and who was assaulting a family member.

Officers fired at the suspect. The suspect was hit and died at the scene.

The suspects name and gender was not immediately released.

Wasilla Police Department policy calls for names of the officers involved to be released after 72 hours.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

