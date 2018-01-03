Share story

By
The Associated Press

BIG LAKE, Alaska (AP) — A 38-year-old Wasilla man is being held without bail in the death of a woman at Big Lake.

Alaska State Troopers say Anthony Smith was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Amy Smith of Wasilla.

Their relationship was not specified in a trooper announcement.

Troopers and emergency medical personnel shortly before 5 a.m. Monday responded to a Big Lake home where CPR was being administered to Amy Smith.

She died and troopers say an autopsy revealed the death was by homicide. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Anthony Smith is jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.

Online court documents do not list charges filed by prosecutors or Smith’s attorney.

