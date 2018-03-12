WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A 33-year-old Wasilla man is in custody after a wild traffic chase in which he is suspected of stealing two vehicles.

James Hay is charged with five felonies including assault, eluding and theft.

He’s jailed in Palmer. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Alaska State Troopers say they checked on a Wasilla vehicle with two people inside Wednesday and Hay fled on foot.

Troopers say Hay stole a vehicle and officers pursued him for 20 miles (32 kilometers) before breaking off because of hazardous road conditions.

When he was spotted again, Hay abandoned the first vehicle and stole a second, rammed a trooper vehicle and took off. After 10 miles (16 kilometers), troopers again pulled up because of road conditions.

Hay was arrested a short time later.