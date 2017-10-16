WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — The Wasilla Police Department has raised enough money to get another police dog.
KTUU-TV reports that the department announced on Monday crowdfunding efforts raised more than $56,000.
The department states that more than 60 percent of the money came from citizen donations.
The department will notify the public when a dog is selected. They will also get people involved when it comes time to name the dog.
The department’s previous police dog, Marshal, died in April after surgery revealed that he had an aggressive cancer.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com