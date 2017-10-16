Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — The Wasilla Police Department has raised enough money to get another police dog.

KTUU-TV reports that the department announced on Monday crowdfunding efforts raised more than $56,000.

The department states that more than 60 percent of the money came from citizen donations.

The department will notify the public when a dog is selected. They will also get people involved when it comes time to name the dog.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The department’s previous police dog, Marshal, died in April after surgery revealed that he had an aggressive cancer.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The Associated Press