RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man as a suspect in a child abuse and domestic violence investigation at Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office said Friday Nicholas Lightfoot of Incline Village is believed to be driving a white 2011 Porsche Panamera. It has a Nevada license plate, LT43263.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.