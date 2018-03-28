RENO, Nev. (AP) — The number of schools in a western Nevada county that receive additional per-student funding will be more than tripled next year.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports an additional $2.1 million will be distributed to 19 public and charter schools in Washoe County for the next school year.
The district received nearly $400,000 in extra funding for six schools for the current school year. The funding is geared for students with low test scores, are still learning English or enrolled in the district’s free and reduced lunch program.
Nevada Department of Education spokesman Greg Bortolin says the funding increase can likely be attributed to the state’s more rigorous star-rating system, which adds emphasis to measuring students still learning English.
Under state law, the funding must be applied to evidence-based programs and services.
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com