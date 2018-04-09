RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County school students still trying to learn English could suffer the biggest brunt of a list of tentative spending cuts the school board is considering.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the single-largest line item cut recommended this year — about $680,000 of the more than $4 million proposed — would eliminate 10 teaching positions in the English-language program.

If the proposed cuts are approved, the district’s program will ultimately have lost 24 teachers over two consecutive years of budget cuts.

Board member Veronica Frenkel is among the opponents. She had to learn English as a student at the age of six when her family moved to the U.S. from Chile.

The school board is expected to review a tentative budget on Tuesday. But final action won’t come until June.

