RENO, Nev. (AP) — Western Nevada officials have approved funding for police body cameras ahead of the July deadline set by the state law requiring police to have the devices.

KRNV-TV reports Washoe County commissioners are funding the cameras through an 85-cent surcharge on all phone lines in the county.

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen says he has been seeking a body camera program for two years, but the previous lack of funding had prevented the effort.

Allen says the sheriff’s office has ordered some body cameras already and will begin training officers next week.

Allen says officers will be required to record all traffic stops and calls for service. The video footage will be stored for the duration of the statute of limitations of each related case.

Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com