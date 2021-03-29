Hail, thunder and lightning flashed through Western Washington. Trees fell across roadways, and power outages were reported in the Tri-Cities on Sunday. High winds and dust storms closed Interstate 90 from east of Moses Lake to Highway 395 at Ritzville about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until about 9 p.m.

Hope you had a good weekend despite some of the weather in Washington state over the past couple of days.

And the forecast for Monday is much better: Clear and cold Monday morning with highs later in the day in the lower 50s. Eastern Washington will be sunny in the afternoon with highs near 60. Winds are decreasing in both Western and Eastern Washington.

Skies cleared in some locations overnight allowing temperatures to drop below freezing this morning. Some of the less traveled roads could be a little slick in the below freezing locations early this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/mcC7MIyMv0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 29, 2021

The hail piled up in Western Washington on Sunday afternoon as storms blew through.

Hail has started to cover roadways up in Redmond thanks to the thunderstorms within the CZ. Be careful if you encounter hail covered roads-much like winter driving, it's important to slow down and increase the distance between other vehicles. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8QmFOnlrAr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 29, 2021

In Eastern Washington, a seven-vehicle crash was reported in the blowing dust in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182, just west of Queensgate Boulevard in Richland Sunday afternoon.

Injuries appeared minor, according to the Washington State Patrol, but a driver from Sunnyside was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland by ambulance.

Advertising

Just before I-90 closed, a woman who drove the stretch of road described the experience as “pretty scary” on the Washington State Department of Transportation East’s Twitter feed and said she was “white knuckling it.”

A gust of 99.8 mph was reported Sunday afternoon at Rattlesnake Mountain, according to data from the Hanford Meteorological Station.

Wind gusts as high as 55 mph were forecast for late Sunday night in the Tri-Cities, with wind speeds forecast to decrease after midnight.

Pasco police reported several trees were down across the city and advised drivers to be careful.

In north Franklin County, Road 170 was closed after a vehicle hit a power pole, taking down power lines.

Benton County PUD reported a power outage affecting 829 customers Sunday evening.