Washington recorded more than 150,000 new weekly jobless claims as the state continues to feel the devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the week ending April 11, Washington saw 150,516 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.

That’s a 12% decline from the prior week, the second such weekly dip. But it is also about 23 times as many claims as were filed in the same week in 2019, and it brings the total number of claims to more than 600,000 since the pandemic began.

That pattern was echoed across the nation, which saw 5.2 million new weekly claims, according to the Labor Department. That was down from the 6.6 million claims reported for the prior week, but it brought total jobless claims over the last month to more than 22 million, representing levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Earlier this week, Washington state reported that the state unemployment rate for March was 5.1%, up from 3.8% in February. But state and private economists said that new figure likely misses most of the coronavirus-related job losses.

Seattle economist Dick Conway thinks the state’s real unemployment rate in late March was “somewhere around 11.5%,” or about one in nine workers, based on the huge number of new unemployment insurance claims in late March. Though “this is not a firm estimate,” Conway said, “it would be the highest rate in more than 30 years.”

Last week, state Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine warned that Washington was likely to see a “tsunami” of new claims in coming weeks, in part as hundreds of thousands of newly jobless residents began filing for emergency federal unemployment assistance that becomes available in mid-April.