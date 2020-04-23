Washington state received nearly 90,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, a significant decline from the prior week, but officials warn that the worst is not over.

For the week ending April 18, Washington residents filed 89,105 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to figures releases Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down 38% from the prior week’s Labor Department figures — a decline echoed nationally: for the same week, the United States reported 4,427,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance, or 15% lower than the prior week.

Still, the new figures bring Washington’s total number of jobless claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic to nearly 700,000, which is about twice the peak recorded during the Great Recession, according to the state Employment Security Department. The state agency will release its own figures for joblessness later in the day.

And the new figures do not include a huge number of initial claims that were filed last weekend as tens of thousands of unemployed state workers began taking advantage of jobless benefits offered through the state under a new federal pandemic program.

