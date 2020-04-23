Washington state received nearly 90,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, a significant decline from the prior week — but officials have warned that the worst is not over.

For the week ending April 18, Washington residents filed 89,105 initial claims for unemployment insurance, which represented a decline of 38% from the prior week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor. That decrease was echoed nationally: for the same week, the United States reported 4,427,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance, or 15% fewer than the prior week.

Still, the new figures bring Washington’s total number of jobless claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to nearly 700,000, which is about twice the peak recorded during the Great Recession, according to the state Employment Security Department. The agency will release its own figures for joblessness later Thursday.

And the new Labor Department figures for Washington likely do not reflect the tens of thousands of additional claims filed last weekend by workers filing for jobless benefits under a new federal pandemic program, which opened Saturday evening.

The pandemic program, part of last month’s $2.2 trillion federal pandemic response, offers unemployment benefits to workers, such as independent contractors, who are often not covered under state unemployment-insurance programs.

During the first 36 hours of the new program, some 181,000 initial jobless claims were filed, Employment Security Department officials said Monday. That would come close to the number of claims received during the department’s peak week, the week ending March 22.

That wave of new claims, which often overwhelmed the state’s claims systems, could push the state’s total number of initial and recurring to more than 850,000 workers, a number that would suggest a state unemployment rate of more than 20%.

