The Washington Monument is expected to reopen Wednesday after a six-month closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular tourist site will open at 9 a.m. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials with the National Park Service said all visitors must wear masks, “regardless of vaccination status, inside the Washington Monument.”

To buy tickets, visitors should go to recreation.gov. No tickets are given out on the site.

The monument had to shut down in March 2020 when the coronavirus hit the D.C. region. It briefly reopened in October but then closed again in January.

Officials said they’re reopening the facility and making sure that its “operations comply with current public health guidance” and that they “will be regularly monitored.”

Many other tourist attractions and museums in the D.C. region have started to reopen this summer as some covid health restrictions have lifted with more people getting vaccinated.