WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia Public Library has rolled out a streaming service with thousands of titles.
WTOP-FM reported Wednesday the D.C. Public Library rolled out the new video streaming service that lets library members watch videos on smartphones, tablets and TV sets.
It’s powered by San-Francisco-based streaming service provider Kanopy and includes more than 30,000 titles.
Although the service is free for D.C. Public Library cardholders, there are limits.
Digital collections librarian April DeRome says, “you can take three days to watch it or you can watch it multiple times.”
DeRome says play credits start over at the beginning of the month and six new titles are received.
The Prince George’s County Public Library is offering the same service to its members.
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com