WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C.’s city council is considering legislation that would help manage safety, recreation, environmental preservation and economic growth of waterways after The Wharf opened last week.

WTOP-FM reports that Councilmember Charles Allen introduced a bill Tuesday that would create both a District Waterways Management office and commission. The council’s Committee on Government Operations will consider his legislation.

The Office would be within the City Administrator’s office and advise the mayor and the council. The Commission would have 11 voting members and several ex officio members who represent local and federal stakeholders.

The Wharf opened Oct. 12 along Washington Channel. The $2.5 billion project includes a community with apartments, shops, restaurants, piers, a boardwalk and hundreds of boat slips. The Anthem, a 6,000-person music venue, is also there.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com