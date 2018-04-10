WASHINGTON CITT, Utah (AP) — Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery in Washington City.
The Spectrum reports Ed Kantor, public information officer with the Washington City Police Department, says officers responded to a call Monday about an armed robbery at an apartment complex.
Kantor says police have not determined whether a gun had actually been used, but they are investigating the involvement of a group of teenagers.
Kantor says it is unclear how many suspects there were, although he says those being investigated were all juveniles.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
___
Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com