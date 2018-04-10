WASHINGTON CITT, Utah (AP) — Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery in Washington City.

The Spectrum reports Ed Kantor, public information officer with the Washington City Police Department, says officers responded to a call Monday about an armed robbery at an apartment complex.

Kantor says police have not determined whether a gun had actually been used, but they are investigating the involvement of a group of teenagers.

Kantor says it is unclear how many suspects there were, although he says those being investigated were all juveniles.

