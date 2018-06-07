Nation & WorldSports Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup title, beating Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 Originally published June 7, 2018 at 8:07 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup title, beating Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5. The Associated Press Next StoryWoman found dead in Missouri River in northern Montana ID’d Previous StoryKim Jong Un impersonator questioned on arrival in Singapore