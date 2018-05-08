SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with his wife’s murder has been arrested in Mexico.
News outlets cite a Montgomery County police statement saying they were notified Sunday that Mexican authorities arrested 30-year-old Ruel Francis Dempster II. He was found in Nuevo Laredo, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas.
Dempster was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Alice Mino Dennis. She was found dead on the kitchen floor of their Washington-area apartment with trauma to the upper body on April 18. Police had conducted a welfare check after a family member couldn’t get in touch with Dempster and Dennis.
Police said many of Dempster’s belongings were gone from the home.
It’s unclear how long he was in Mexico. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.