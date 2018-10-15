WASHINGTON – The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington on Monday released a list of 28 priests it says have been credibly accused of abuse since 1948, saying in a letter to clergy that the move is “a necessary step towards full transparency and accountability and the process of healing.”

The letter says the list includes the names of all priests credibly accused since 1948. It says “there has not been an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest of the archdiocese in almost two decades.” It does not say when recent accusers came forward, how many victims of the priests there are, nor whether the cases were taken to civil authorities.

The letter comes amid huge turmoil in a part of the American church that seemed to have evaded the abuse crisis. But in June, the previous archbishop – Theodore McCarrick – was suspended amid allegations that he abused children and adults. He later resigned. Four days ago, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, a top ally of Pope Francis, retired after months of criticism that he had mishandled abuse allegations when he was in the Pittsburgh diocese and hasn’t been completely transparent in District of Columbia, either.