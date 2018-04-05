SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Experts say a section of Utah’s commercial real-estate market is showing “no signs of slowing down.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reports CBRE, a Los Angeles-based Fortune 500 commercial real-estate services and investment firm that has an office in Salt Lake City, says in its annual report that investment sales along the Wasatch Front in 2017 reached a record $2.2 billion.

Lloyd Allen, managing director of CBRE’s Salt Lake City office, says with continued momentum, 2018 has potential to be a very good year as well.

Institutional funds and money coming in from out of state helped fuel the commercial sales growth, up from $1.9 billion in 2016.

Utah’s surging population — third in the nation last year at 1.9 percent — also figured in lifting sales of multifamily housing projects to their highest level ever, almost $1.1 billion.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com