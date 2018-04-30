WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of Warwick will officially leave office May 30, avoiding the need for a special election to fill his seat when he takes over as head of Rhode Island’s public transit authority.

Because Republican Mayor Scott Avedisian will step down with less than 180 days until the Nov. 6 general election, the City Council president will become acting mayor.

A spokeswoman says Avedisian will work until May 15 then take two weeks of vacation before his term is formally over. He takes over the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority on June 1.

Avedisian has served as Warwick mayor since 2000.