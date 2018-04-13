WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Warrenton-Hammond School District will ask voters this fall to approve a $32.4 million bond to begin moving its schools out of the tsunami inundation zone.

The Daily Astorian reported Friday that the district wants to buy a 70- to 80-acre plot of land for a campus on higher ground and build a new middle school there.

The long-term plan includes two more bond measures in 2022 and 2032 to move the high school and the rest of the elementary and pre-school students out of the flood area.

Seaside voters approved a $100 million bond in 2016 to build a new school campus outside of the inundation zone.

The Warrenton-Hammond grade school is one of the state’s most crowded.

It holds more than 700 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

