WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — Boats abandoned at the Warrenton Marina have been put up for sale.

Harbormaster Jane Sweet tells The Daily Astorian that marina staff went through a formal seizure process for the derelict boats in September and October. Now the city is going to recoup what it can by selling the vessels.

The boats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. All purchased vessels must be removed from the marina property within 24 hours. Sweet says boats sometimes get sold multiple times, but never leave the dock or get repaired, and the marina wants to avoid that situation.

The vessels range in price from $1,000 for a small boat named the American to more than $7,000 for the 72-foot-long fishing vessel Master Chris.

