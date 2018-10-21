NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she changed her mind and took a DNA test proving her heritage because Americans’ trust in government is “at an all-time low” and she wanted to rebuild it by being transparent.
The incumbent Massachusetts senator spoke Sunday at her second debate against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the U.S. Senate race.
She was asked by a moderator why she had said, in March, that no DNA test was needed to prove she had some Native American heritage. She said she ultimately took the test, reporting last week that she is 1/1024th Native American.
At the debate in Springfield, Warren said she believes one way to rebuild trust in government is by posting her full family history online so “anybody can take a look.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- Trump administration eyes defining transgender out of existence