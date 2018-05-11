BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina prison guard has been charged with assault and battery after he stomped on a handcuffed inmate.
An arrest warrant said Antonio Burns attacked the inmate April 28 at Lee Correctional Institution — the same prison where seven inmates died in a riot less than two weeks before.
The warrant says Burns stomped inmate Pele White in the abdomen while he was handcuffed on the floor. White is serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery out of Charleston County.
Burns is charged with third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor that carried a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. It wasn’t known if Burns had a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide