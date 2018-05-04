CENTERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A pastor days shy of ending his 35-day jail sentence for sexual battery against a 9-year-old has been charged in a separate child molestation crime.

The Macon Telegraph reports 58-year-old Wiley Green Leverett is accused of enticing a child into a church and then fondling her. Citing an arrest warrant, The Telegraph says he’s also accused of touching the girl inappropriately.

Leverett is a preacher at the Solid Rock Community Church in Centerville and was convicted of sexual battery in March for touching a 9-year-old’s thigh in 2012. Houston County Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards says the girl in the new charges was around 6 years old at the time of the abuse in 2011. Leverett’s attorney, Russell Walker, says the allegations seem “fishy” but declined to elaborate.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com