DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have issued a warrant for a woman wanted in connection with an assault on a North Carolina city bus.

Investigators with the Durham Police Department said 21-year-old Naisha Moena Bowser is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, assault on a public transit operator and injury to property. She is still at large as of Wednesday.

According to a news release from police, witnesses said Bowser became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield on March 15. She started to argue with the bus driver, and when a passenger tried to intervene, police said she slashed the man’s neck with a box cutter and then got off the bus.

The man was hospitalized for treatment for injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.