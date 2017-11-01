LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky man pretending to be a police officer is facing charges after pulling over a real officer.

News outlets cited an arrest warrant in reporting that a Louisville police officer was driving his personal vehicle when 24-year-old Brandon Hurley began driving toward him Saturday with flashing lights and a honking horn.

The warrant says the officer pulled over and Hurley asked him if he knew how fast he was going.

When the officer identified himself as working for the Louisville police force, Hurley said he wouldn’t write him a ticket and left the scene.

Police said the officer got Hurley’s license plate number and he was arrested Tuesday on charges of impersonating a peace officer and wanton endangerment.

Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.