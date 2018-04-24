TOOELE, Utah (AP) — Investigators are calling a large fire that destroyed the clubhouse of a Utah shooting range arson.

The Deseret News reports a fire on Thursday caused about $400,000 worth of damage to the clubhouse of the Big Shot Ranch about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City.

A search warrant unsealed over the weekend in 3rd District Court says that “during the investigation, it was learned that the fire was intentionally started.”

The warrant asks for footage from a security camera that captured the fire.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called the investigation “still very active.”

No arrests have been made.

