TOOELE, Utah (AP) — Investigators are calling a large fire that destroyed the clubhouse of a Utah shooting range arson.
The Deseret News reports a fire on Thursday caused about $400,000 worth of damage to the clubhouse of the Big Shot Ranch about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City.
A search warrant unsealed over the weekend in 3rd District Court says that “during the investigation, it was learned that the fire was intentionally started.”
The warrant asks for footage from a security camera that captured the fire.
The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called the investigation “still very active.”
No arrests have been made.
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com