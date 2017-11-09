CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have obtained a murder warrant against a homeless Navy veteran charged with kidnapping a young woman from Virginia.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement late Wednesday that 45-year-old Eric Brian Brown would be charged with killing 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.
Billie was reported missing Sept. 18 when she failed to show up for work at a restaurant on the Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. Her body was found Sept. 29 behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Brown was charged in federal court Wednesday with kidnapping Billie. He is in custody in Norfolk.
It could not be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.