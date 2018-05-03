FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An arrest warrant for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson for skipping a court hearing stemming from an alleged Florida traffic violation has been rescinded.
Broward County court records show a judge cancelled the warrant Thursday, two days after it was issued. Details weren’t immediately available and his attorney, Ed O’Donnell, didn’t immediately return a call and email from The Associated Press.
The charge stems from a January incident in Sunrise, Florida, when Anderson was charged on nine counts. The original felony charge of fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active was reduced on April 7 to misdemeanor reckless driving.
Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in 2017, his second NFL season.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL