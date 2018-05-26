FLAGTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Red flag warnings of dangerous wildfire conditions have been issued for most of northern Arizona for Saturday due to conditions that include low humidity and strong winds.

The National Weather Service there’s a potential for any fires that develop to spread rapidly and result in “extreme fire behavior.”

Communities in areas covered by red flag warnings issued from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday include Flagstaff, Sedona, Show Low and Winslow.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the entire state is under fire restrictions, with some public lands closed to the public because of the wildfire threat.