NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says he now supports restrictions on assault-style weapons and limits on ammunition magazines, a change in position.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Warner, who voted against those restrictions five years ago, said the proliferation of mass shootings means Congress should change the law.
Warner made the comments after speaking with a women’s business group in Norfolk on Friday. He first indicated he was rethinking his stance Sunday during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
Warner says drafting laws to define what might be considered military-style weaponry will be difficult.
But he added: “I just don’t think we can sit through more of the mass murders and not take action.”
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com