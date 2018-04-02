DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — University of New Hampshire researchers say warmer, wetter springs have been contributing to the yellowing and loss of white pine tree needles in the state.

They say since 2010, White Pine Needle Damage has become more widespread. Infected trees experience a yellowing of mature needles and loss of foliage.

Researchers are assessing the impacts of the disease on tree health and productivity, and developing guidelines for land managers.

Eastern white pine composes more than 500,000 acres of New Hampshire forestland.