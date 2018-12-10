JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Scientists say another mass of warmer than normal water is slowly re-emerging in the Gulf of Alaska.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the new “blob” could affect weather and fisheries in southeast Alaska, but scientists say it doesn’t appear as strong as the one first noted in 2013.

Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond coined the term “blob” to refer to water mass in the Pacific Northwest.

Bond says the water near the surface is warmer than normal because winds failed to draw heat out of the ocean and mix in colder water.

Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, says the blob-like conditions could lead to milder weather, less freezing and more rain, in southeast Alaska

___

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org