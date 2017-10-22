PENOBSCOT, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens are searching for the person who shot and mortally wounded a young American bald eagle near a state park in Penobscot County earlier this month.
The Maine Warden Service says the eagle was found by officials in a remote corner of Penobscot County northeast of Baxter State Park on Oct. 13. Wardens say the bird had been shot by a shotgun and was badly wounded.
Officials had to put down the bald eagle.
The Warden Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads