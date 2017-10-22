PENOBSCOT, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens are searching for the person who shot and mortally wounded a young American bald eagle near a state park in Penobscot County earlier this month.

The Maine Warden Service says the eagle was found by officials in a remote corner of Penobscot County northeast of Baxter State Park on Oct. 13. Wardens say the bird had been shot by a shotgun and was badly wounded.

Officials had to put down the bald eagle.

The Warden Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials.